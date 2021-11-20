Irish Examiner view: Rassie Erasmus' ban from world rugby

The South Africa director of rugby released an hour-long video critiquing the performance of match officials
Irish Examiner view: Rassie Erasmus' ban from world rugby

Rassie Erasmus is suspended from all match-day activities, including coaching and media engagement, until September 30, 2022. Picture: ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Sat, 20 Nov, 2021 - 07:00

The 62-minute widely distributed video which earned Rassie Erasmus, once of Munster, his long ban from world rugby can be seen as a slice of reality TV not unlike 1998 film The Truman Show.

Erasmus, who critically dismantled the performance of Nic Berry, the referee in the Lions first test against the Springboks in Cape Town in July, turned up as a “water carrier” for last weekend’s match in Murrayfield.

Now that he has a confirmed stadium ban, he has circulated pictures of himself in camouflage ahead of today’s tasty-looking meeting with England at Twickenham.

Maybe this story will end with a “Free Rassie” campaign. Or a film in its own right, with perhaps a bulked-up Jim Carey or a Russell Crowe in the lead role?

Whatever the outcome, we haven’t heard the end of it.

Read More

Rassie Erasmus banned from rugby for two months; no match-day role until September 2022

More in this section

Seanad referendum Irish Examiner view: The youth vote
Lonely sad boy at home Irish Examiner view: Still failing our most vulnerable
Irish Examiner view: Making the Lotto draw easier to win Irish Examiner view: Making the Lotto draw easier to win
Britain is top destination for human trafficking

Irish Examiner view: Sex work is hardly ever about choice

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices