Irish Examiner view: Rassie Erasmus' ban from world rugby

The 62-minute widely distributed video which earned Rassie Erasmus, once of Munster, his long ban from world rugby can be seen as a slice of reality TV not unlike 1998 film.
Erasmus, who critically dismantled the performance of Nic Berry, the referee in the Lions first test against the Springboks in Cape Town in July, turned up as a “water carrier” for last weekend’s match in Murrayfield.
Now that he has a confirmed stadium ban, he has circulated pictures of himself in camouflage ahead of today’s tasty-looking meeting with England at Twickenham.
Maybe this story will end with a “Free Rassie” campaign. Or a film in its own right, with perhaps a bulked-up Jim Carey or a Russell Crowe in the lead role?
Whatever the outcome, we haven’t heard the end of it.