Electoral register
Irish Examiner view: The youth vote

Findings contained in a study by the National Youth Council of Ireland  would suggest a growing apathy towards the political process by younger people in recent years. Picture: File

Thu, 18 Nov, 2021 - 05:30

UP to 13,910 young people in Cork city and county may not be on the electoral register, with less than a week to the deadline for doing so, according to a study by the National Youth Council of Ireland.

This disturbing finding is likely to be repeated in other parts of the country and it suggests a growing apathy towards the political process by younger people in recent years.

When one considers the level of engagement witnessed during the same-sex referendum and other significant national votes, it is puzzling to note that so many of the very people who will guide all our futures appear to be disinterested in national or local politics.

This is in stark contrast to the level of engagement shown by young people with issues such as climate change, equality, and migrant rights. Their active participation ensured the passing of the 2015 and 2018 referendums. The engagement of young people in our democracy enhances it, even when it is not about the big issues. Local and community politics matters, too, and that requires being registered to vote.

