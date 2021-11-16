Irish Examiner view: Labour shortages may be with us for years

Winter is coming and with it perceived and increased levels of threat arising from the incidence of Covid-19.
It can be difficult to discern what we are to do now if we are fully immunised, test regularly, and are willing to be fully masked. Booster jabs to contain the spread and seriousness of infection will be a high priority. The appetite for another lockdown is more or less at zero.
When we emerge from this, and some modelling from Britain assumes a range of six months to three years, it will be clear that our current levels of health provision and intensive care availability have proven to be wholly inadequate.
In the meantime, the old standby of a flexible workforce able to respond to increased demands at short notice — such as we have traditionally enjoyed in teaching — can no longer be relied upon, while other companies are unable to find staff. The employment contract has been a moveable feast in the past 20 years with power residing in the hands of the employer. Those days have gone and may not return for several years. We need to get used to it.
