Irish Examiner view: Labour shortages may be with us for years

A flexible workforce able to respond to increased demands at short notice can no longer be relied on
Irish Examiner view: Labour shortages may be with us for years

Finding staff in the current pandemic is proving to be difficult for many companies. It is a problem that may be with us for several years.

Tue, 16 Nov, 2021 - 09:35

Winter is coming and with it perceived and increased levels of threat arising from the incidence of Covid-19.

It can be difficult to discern what we are to do now if we are fully immunised, test regularly, and are willing to be fully masked. Booster jabs to contain the spread and seriousness of infection will be a high priority. The appetite for another lockdown is more or less at zero.

When we emerge from this, and some modelling from Britain assumes a range of six months to three years, it will be clear that our current levels of health provision and intensive care availability have proven to be wholly inadequate.

Employment contract

In the meantime, the old standby of a flexible workforce able to respond to increased demands at short notice — such as we have traditionally enjoyed in teaching — can no longer be relied upon, while other companies are unable to find staff. The employment contract has been a moveable feast in the past 20 years with power residing in the hands of the employer. Those days have gone and may not return for several years. We need to get used to it.

Read More

Much-loved Cork shop faces partial closure due to staff shortages

More in this section

Young woman with a Face Mask in a hair salon dying hair after COVID-19 quarantine Irish Examiner view: A safe space in the salon
Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action! Irish Examiner view: Lights, camera, action!
Coronavirus - Sun Jul 4, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Long-lasting legacy of our response
#COVID-19Labour shortagesBooster jabs
NUREMBERG TRIALS

Irish Examiner view: The rule of law remains paramount

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices