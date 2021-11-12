Irish Examiner view: Welcome return to the Cork Film Festival

Before the pandemic hit, Irish and European cinema goers couldn’t get enough of the big screen.

Irish film lovers visited cinemas an average of 3.3 times per capita in 2018 compared with the EU average of 1.6. In 2019, EU cinemas recorded their best year at the tills for 15 years.

Screen Ireland says the film, television, and animation sector is estimated to be worth, in normal times at least, almost €700m to the state.

When Covid-19 hit, the films dried up and our cinemas sat empty for more than a year.

Thankfully they are open again and the Irish cultural treasure that is the Cork Film Festival is in flight.

An army of volunteers and film buffs make the festival what it is. In these most trying of times, they could have done without a rise in Covid cases providing the backdrop to the 66th festival.

But they have persevered and been creative. It was inspiring to see the dual premiere of Lyra, the film about murdered journalist Lyra McKee, premiering at both Cork and Belfast Film Festivals simultaneously. Online screenings were extended for those not able to attend screenings.

The Cork Film Festival will, we hope, be able to operate in better conditions next year and be the force on the film calendar that it always has been.

It is an event for Cork and Ireland to be proud of and its organisers and supporters deserve great credit.