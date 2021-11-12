Irish Examiner view: Welcome return to the Cork Film Festival

Organisers persevere to get 66th event up and running
Irish Examiner view: Welcome return to the Cork Film Festival

A film about Lyra McKee is being premiered at the Cork and Belfast Film Festivals.

Fri, 12 Nov, 2021 - 05:10

Before the pandemic hit, Irish and European cinema goers couldn’t get enough of the big screen.

Irish film lovers visited cinemas an average of 3.3 times per capita in 2018 compared with the EU average of 1.6. In 2019, EU cinemas recorded their best year at the tills for 15 years.

Screen Ireland says the film, television, and animation sector is estimated to be worth, in normal times at least, almost €700m to the state.

When Covid-19 hit, the films dried up and our cinemas sat empty for more than a year.

Thankfully they are open again and the Irish cultural treasure that is the Cork Film Festival is in flight.

An army of volunteers and film buffs make the festival what it is. In these most trying of times, they could have done without a rise in Covid cases providing the backdrop to the 66th festival.

But they have persevered and been creative. It was inspiring to see the dual premiere of Lyra, the film about murdered journalist Lyra McKee, premiering at both Cork and Belfast Film Festivals simultaneously. Online screenings were extended for those not able to attend screenings.

The Cork Film Festival will, we hope, be able to operate in better conditions next year and be the force on the film calendar that it always has been.

It is an event for Cork and Ireland to be proud of and its organisers and supporters deserve great credit.

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Paying tribute to trailblazer Currie Irish Examiner view: Paying tribute to trailblazer Currie
Portugal v Republic of Ireland - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Estadio Algarve Irish Examiner view: Sport takes centre stage 
Irish Examiner view: Forecasting good days ahead Irish Examiner view: Forecasting good days ahead
#COVID-19FilmCork
Irish Examiner view: Welcome return to the Cork Film Festival

Irish Examiner view: Still some bumps in the road with electric vehicles

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices