Irish Examiner view: Joined-up thinking seems far off

All eyes are on this week’s Cop26 in Glasgow as the world attempts to come to grips with what is required to tackle climate change.

Already, declarations of intention are emerging from the conference from various heads of state. Host Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, has stated, with typical hyperbole, that we are at “one minute to midnight moment” in attempts to save the planet.

More cogently, the Taoiseach told this newspaper’s environmental correspondent that the climate crisis was a greater challenge even than Covid, which has wreaked havoc on lives in particular, but also on society and the economy.

“I worry for our younger generations, for children yet to be born, what kind of planet they will be born into if there are very severe weather events, such as droughts and floods,” Micheál Martin told Padraig Hoare.

“The plus side of it is, if we meet it head on, we can create a better life for people, safer and healthier.”

The Taoiseach’s hopeful aspiration is to welcomed, but meeting the challenge head on is going to require the kind of joined-up thinking that has sadly been absent from the running of government in recent decades.

The most obvious example is the near complete failure to roll out rural broadband in a timely manner. One key aspect to life emerging from the pandemic, and which will be important in tackling climate change, is the capacity for people to work from home. This shift could cut down hugely on transport and the corresponding carbon emissions.

The Government’s imminent climate action plan is expected to require that the transport sector cut emissions by up to 40%. Reducing the quantity of people commuting long and short distances would certainly play a part in meeting this ambitious target.

Yet there are still large tracts of the country without proper broadband access. Last month, the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee was told that just 23% of targeted connections under the national broadband plan have been met in 2021. The plan envisaged 115,000 homes being connected before the end of the year, but only 27,000 have been completed.

The pandemic has affected all sorts of targets, but telecommunications work was considered an essential service so that alone does not account for the abysmal result.

The attitude to transport is at least showing some results. The announcement last week that the Connecting Ireland project will greatly increase rural bus routes is to be welcomed as a sign that at least some sections of Government are already getting ready to face into the surmounting challenge. We need to see much more of this kind of action.

In some respects, rural Ireland will feel the actions to tackle climate change more keenly than their urban compatriots. That those in some rural outreaches are still without broadband facing into this phase is simply unacceptable.

We need joined-up thinking if there is going to be any chance that the existential challenge posed by climate change has any prospect of being successfully managed.

The result so far in the relatively straightforward process of providing broadband across the State suggests that the joined-up thinking is still some way off, despite the urgency of the issue at hand.