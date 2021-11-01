Irish Examiner View: Decisions based on environmental impact are starting to bite

One early casualty of the coming war between commercial ambitions and environmental realities appears to be Heathrow’s campaign for a third runway after the airport’s biggest shareholder withdrew funding.

Spanish company Ferrovial, angered by the regulatory authority’s refusal to sanction a 90% increase in landing charges, says it is unenthusiastic about development proposals because of reduced returns for investors. Heathrow has already announced an increase of 56% in fees which would mean an additional charge of €130 on a family of four travelling to, for example, Orlando. Not enough apparently.