Irish Examiner view: New IRA must not be successful

It will take all the resources and ingenuity of An Garda Síochána to ensure that the so-called New IRA is not successful in its reported recruitment drive south of the border.
The New IRA is said to be involved in a “significant” recruitment drive in Dublin after a series of major policing operations in Northern Ireland have put the terrorist organisation under severe pressure.
A joint PSNI/MI5 operation in Northern Ireland led to the arrest of nine New IRA members who are due to go on trial next year.
Despite claiming they only attack “legitimate” targets, republican gunmen also take the lives of civilians.
On April 18, 2019, the 29-year-old journalist Lyra McKee was shot while she was observing a riot in Derry. The New IRA, which is one of a number of dissident groups, claimed responsibility.
The Garda’s special detective unit has been carrying out operations in various parts of the capital. It is important that law-abiding citizens here help the gardaí keep us safe from members of these dissident groups who remain hell-bent on continuing their bloody campaign of violence.