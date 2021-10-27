Irish Examiner view: Systems already in place for large-scale antigen testing

Irish Examiner view: Systems already in place for large-scale antigen testing

Dr John T  Doherty said it would be easy to 'scale up' and offer rapid testing at large-scale events. Picture: Gavin Browne

Wed, 27 Oct, 2021 - 05:30

A doctor from Derry has come up with a system for Covid testing that he says could be used for large-scale events where big crowds gather. 

Dr John T Doherty, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, is also CEO and medical director at JACE Medical, which offers antigen and PCR testing to individuals and companies.

Speaking on Newstalk’s Pat Kenny Show, Dr Doherty said it would be easy to “scale up” and offer rapid testing at large-scale events. The technology was already there, he said, and it was just a matter of good teamwork and co-operation between sectors. 

Dr Doherty’s service has been used by the fishing and food industries in Donegal, and was testing up to 14,000 workers a week in the construction sector. The system had a maximum waiting time of five to six minutes before testing, with the results then texted to the person’s phone.

This service is clearly a commercial operation, but that should not prevent those concerned with public health from investigating whether it could be used to good effect in containing the rise in Covid infections and hospitalisations.

Read More

Easy to scale up rapid testing for large-scale events, says medic

More in this section

Coronavirus - Sat Aug 14, 2021 Irish Examiner view: The numbers come in for Covid vaccination risks
Facebook safety Irish Examiner view: Facebook rebrand may not be enough
Irish Examiner view: A community saves itself Irish Examiner view: A community saves itself
File Photo The Health Service Executive has said it is working to establish how many patients may need to have their medical tes

Irish Examiner view: HSE could adopt a better position

READ NOW

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices