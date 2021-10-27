Irish Examiner view: Systems already in place for large-scale antigen testing

A doctor from Derry has come up with a system for Covid testing that he says could be used for large-scale events where big crowds gather.
Dr John T Doherty, a consultant anaesthetist at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, is also CEO and medical director at JACE Medical, which offers antigen and PCR testing to individuals and companies.
Speaking on Newstalk’s, Dr Doherty said it would be easy to “scale up” and offer rapid testing at large-scale events. The technology was already there, he said, and it was just a matter of good teamwork and co-operation between sectors.
Dr Doherty’s service has been used by the fishing and food industries in Donegal, and was testing up to 14,000 workers a week in the construction sector. The system had a maximum waiting time of five to six minutes before testing, with the results then texted to the person’s phone.
This service is clearly a commercial operation, but that should not prevent those concerned with public health from investigating whether it could be used to good effect in containing the rise in Covid infections and hospitalisations.