Irish Examiner view: Facebook rebrand may not be enough

It’s been another bad week, PR-wise as they say, for one of the world’s mega-companies, whose boss, asserts the latest thorn in their side, has “unilateral control over 3bn people”.

Whether this scope of power of the kind coveted by the likes of Tamburlaine the Great, Ozymandias, and Xerxes is benevolently disposed was the subject of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s visit to a parliamentary hearing in London following her data dump of more than 10,000 confidential documents revealing the manner in which the social media giant carries out its business.

Her allegations, which are denied by the company, have been given a wide airing and form part of a campaign for higher levels of external regulation.

In short, says Haugen, Facebook prioritises engagement (read: Profit) over public safety.

“There is no will at the top,” she told MPs, “to make sure these systems are run in an adequately safe way.”

She added that “until we bring in a counterweight, these things will be operated for the shareholders’ interest and not the public interest”. In a particularly damning observation, Haugen said that Instagram, owned by Facebook and used by many millions of children worldwide, may never be a safe haven.

The last thing they see at night is someone being cruel to them. The first thing they see in the morning is a hateful statement and that is just so much worse.

Facebook’s spokesperson, not the former British deputy PM Nick Clegg on this occasion, said: “At the heart of these stories is a premise which is false.” They pointed to $13bn of investment and the employment of 40,000 people in a safety-monitoring role.

Under such circumstances, it might be understandable that Facebook could be grateful for something more amenable to talk about and suggestions have been increasing that it is about to embark on a major rebrand, including a potential change of name.

An outline of this may even be presented at this week’s annual conference. Facebook also owns Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus, its virtual reality development.

Facebook has already announced that it is creating 10,000 jobs in Europe to help establish the “metaverse”, a concept of networked virtual spaces in a 3D universe. It’s the kind of image beloved of the films of the Wachowskis or the writer William Gibson.

Unfortunately, one of the people you might stumble into could be Clegg, who says he now takes his meetings in the metaverse with a virtual table and whiteboard. If that’s not a reason for getting an augmented reality headset, we don’t know what is.