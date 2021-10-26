Irish Examiner view: A community saves itself

The north Kerry village of Asdee has set a template for future success that other communities can follow.
It wasn’t always the case. Hit hard by the economic crisis of the 1980s, jobs dried up. Families were forced to look to bigger towns and cities for a future — sons and daughters left with no other option but to emigrate.
With little or no business, shops closed, so too the local pub and post office. As older members of the community passed away, a little more of the village died too.
Faced with the prospect of Asdee being erased from the map, past and present residents began to fight back.
Driven by love of a place they called home, and the perfect place to set up home in a world disrupted by Covid, they set about building a future for themselves and the village.
A working group was set up. Suggestions were sought from all, with an agreed understanding that if this was to work, it would take the community to save the community; a communal effort to restore Asdee to what it once was.
What resulted was a community-led, five-year socioeconomic development plan (2020-2025) which sets out a clear blueprint for the future. That vision, commitment, and local buy-in has now been recognised and rewarded with Asdee the first Irish entrant to win gold at the International Facilitation Awards. Let’s hope success breeds success.