Irish Examiner view: Exploitation of workers making waves

For some years the Irish Examiner has reported on the conditions for migrant fisherman operating off the Irish coast and some of those concerns have been underlined by preliminary evidence to a committee of the Oireachtas.
The opening statement to the Oireachtas Committee for Enterprise, Trade and Employment from the International Transport Federation (ITF) makes depressing reading for anyone who believes in the principles of fraternity, equality, and liberty.
One worker was underpaid by €114,000 over a four-year period, the politicians heard, while a union spokesman also alleged that fishers could sometimes be asked to work 20 hours a day.
This was described as a “core recurring abuse” which is sometimes perpetuated for weeks at a time.
Workers have a six-month deadline to submit a complaint to the Workplace Relations Commission but are frequently reluctant to do so because they are “tied” to the vessel owner who renews their contract on an annual basis.
Conditions of the workforce at sea on ships which are plying their way in European waters might seem to be one of those cases where EU consistency could be expected.
But, if preliminary depositions are correct, there appears to be some way to go before fellow crew members all enjoy the same equality of treatment.