Irish Examiner view: McWilliams a champion of peace and women’s rights

Irish peace campaigner Monica McWilliams has spent most of her adult life fighting, not just for peace and justice in Northern Ireland but also for women’s rights worldwide. It is fitting, therefore, that she is to be honoured at a Concern Worldwide event, which will be broadcast online today.
The former member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, who was a signatory to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, will be honoured at the virtual Women of Concern ‘Change Makers’ event for her lifelong and ongoing work as a human rights defender.
The event is held annually to celebrate women who are creating and promoting positive change.
Concern’s CEO Dominic MacSorley said they were proud to have her as guest of honour at the virtual event.
“Professor McWilliams has been a driving force behind campaigns opposing discrimination, promoting peace and women’s rights and tackling poverty across four decades. She is an inspiration to us all today.”
The Women of Concern] can be viewed from 1pm on Concern Worldwide’s YouTube, Facebook, or LinkedIn channels.