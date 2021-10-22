Irish Examiner view: McWilliams a champion of peace and women’s rights

Irish peace campaigner Monica McWilliams has spent most of her adult life fighting, not just for peace and justice in Northern Ireland but also for women’s rights worldwide. It is fitting, therefore, that she is to be honoured at a Concern Worldwide event, which will be broadcast online today.

The former member of the Northern Ireland Assembly, who was a signatory to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, will be honoured at the virtual Women of Concern ‘Change Makers’ event for her lifelong and ongoing work as a human rights defender.