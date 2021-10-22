Irish Examiner view: We need to tighten up our pet breeding laws

The extent of the illegal puppy trade between Ireland and Britain is shocking, but hardly surprising, given the legislative weakness governing pet breeding in the Republic and the lack of proper controls on the trade in Northern Ireland.
Ireland is a gateway for the multi-million-euro black market of young dogs into Britain, according to an investigation by the BBC’s Spotlight. Animal protection societies told the programme the illicit trade sees tens of thousands of dogs moved every year from the Republic through Northern Ireland and on to Britain, mostly through the port of Belfast.
That trade is arguably facilitated by our Dog Breeding Establishment Act, where people can register themselves as breeders.
According to the DSPCA, if someone can show that they can look after 400 or 500 breeding female dogs, they will be issued with a licence for it.
Gillian Bird, head of education and media at the DSPCA, told Newstalk radio: “Who in their right mind can actually look after that amount of female dogs and their puppies properly?"
These are animals that have been bred to be domestic pets — they should not be farmed in this way.
Breeding domestic pets on an industrial scale should not be allowed. It is cruel to the animals and encourages criminality.
Indeed, animal agencies in the North believe that some criminal gangs have swapped the drug trade for animal trafficking which is said to be worth £150m annually.