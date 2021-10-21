Irish Examiner view: Dropping incentives for hybrid cars makes no sense

From next year, €2,500 grant for plug-in hybrid electric vehicles will no longer be available 
Irish Examiner view: Dropping incentives for hybrid cars makes no sense

Forcing consumers to go entirely electric could backfire on the industry.

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 05:10

It is puzzling why the Government has removed the purchase incentive offered to buyers of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV).

From the start of next year, the grant of €2,500 will no longer be available, although plug-in hybrids due to be delivered in 2021, but delayed due to the global semiconductor shortage, may avail of an extension to March 31.

While the changes do not affect other incentives such as financial supports for home chargers or reduced motorway toll charges, the decision appears counter-intuitive to the Government’s position on reducing carbon emissions.

The Irish car trade has reacted with anger and confusion at the decision which was not announced in the budget and came without warning or consultation.

No grace period

Neither will there be any grace period for those intending to buy a hybrid in January. When the grant was previously reduced — from a maximum of €5,000 to a maximum of €2,500, in July — buyers were given a four-month grace period from the point at which they had ordered the car. 

It is hard to argue with Brian Cooke, director general of the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, who said: “This is a terrible decision, which is anti-consumer and anti-environment, adding to the cost for the customer making a better environmental decision.”

If this is an attempt to force motorists to go entirely electric, it could backfire, leading them to choose petrol or diesel.

More in this section

