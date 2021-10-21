Irish Examiner view: Legislation for e-scooters is a step on the right road

A growing number of people are using electric scooters on Irish roads. They have been doing so illegally, but that is about to change.

The Government has approved the legislation to allow for e-scooters on Irish roads. The Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 will create a new vehicle category to be known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs), which will include e-scooters. It is due to go before the Oireachtas and should be concluded before Christmas.