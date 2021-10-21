Irish Examiner view: Legislation for e-scooters is a step on the right road

A growing number of people are using electric scooters on Irish roads. They have been doing so illegally, but that is about to change.
The Government has approved the legislation to allow for e-scooters on Irish roads. The Road Traffic and Roads Bill 2021 will create a new vehicle category to be known as ‘Powered Personal Transporters’ (PPTs), which will include e-scooters. It is due to go before the Oireachtas and should be concluded before Christmas.
While this is a sensible move, the Government must ensure that those using e-scooters on Irish roads do so safely and responsibly. That should include not allowing them on footpaths where they pose a danger to pedestrians.
A recent survey by AA Ireland found that 64% of respondents wanted strict speed limits for e-scooters to be put in place, while 84% said safety measures should be mandatory, such as helmets, lights, and high-visibility clothing.
It is also clear, however, that more investment in cycle lanes and other similar infrastructure for e-scooter users and cyclists will be needed to ensure the safety of all road users.