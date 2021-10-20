Irish Examiner view: Godparents

It is sad news that several dioceses in Sicily have declared a moratorium on parents choosing godparents for their newborn infants because church officials believe that those selected either lack the knowledge or moral fitness to assist in the spiritual development of those who are placed into their charge.
"It's an experiment," Msgr Salvatore Genchi, the vicar general of Catania, told the New York Times. He estimated that 99 percent of the diocese's godparents were not suitable for the role.
Here in Ireland most of us are honoured to be asked to undertake duties for the children of friends and relatives and none do so begrudgingly. It is only people such as Don Corleone who say: "Some day, and that day may never come, I will call upon you to do a service for me."