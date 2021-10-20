Irish Examiner view: Godparents

It is sad news that several dioceses in Sicily have declared a moratorium on parents choosing godparents for their newborn infants because church officials believe that those selected either lack the knowledge or moral fitness to assist in the spiritual development of those who are placed into their charge.

"It's an experiment," Msgr Salvatore Genchi, the vicar general of Catania, told the New York Times. He estimated that 99 percent of the diocese's godparents were not suitable for the role.