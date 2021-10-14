Irish Examiner view: Vaccine equity benefits us all

IT helps, of course, that he is Irish, but nonetheless, it is gratifying to hear that Unicef goodwill ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public as he announced donations for Unicef’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign have passed the 2m doses mark.

Thanks to support from individuals and businesses in Ireland, Unicef will now deliver 2m life-saving Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.