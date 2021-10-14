Irish Examiner view: Vaccine equity benefits us all

Irish Examiner view: Vaccine equity benefits us all

Thanks to support from individuals and businesses in Ireland, Unicef will now deliver 2m life-saving Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.

Thu, 14 Oct, 2021 - 05:30

IT helps, of course, that he is Irish, but nonetheless, it is gratifying to hear that Unicef goodwill ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public as he announced donations for Unicef’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign have passed the 2m doses mark.

Thanks to support from individuals and businesses in Ireland, Unicef will now deliver 2m life-saving Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.

Already Unicef has delivered over 300m vaccine doses to more than 140 countries, but the scale of the challenge is enormous in poor countries, with vaccination rates in some of the world’s least developed countries still below 5%.

Considering that the percentage of fully vaccinated Irish residents over the age of 12 is 90%, it is essential that each of us gives what we can to help. Altruism apart, it is also in our own interests, particularly when travelling abroad, to help people in other countries.

Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution. It has unfolded largely along economic lines thus far, with wealthy nations accounting for the vast majority of the inoculations, while only 7% of people in Africa have received even their first jab.

As Neeson succinctly put it: “Nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”

Read More

Micheál Martin: 'No guarantee' society will reopen as planned on October 22

More in this section

FILE PHOTO Musician Paddy Moloney, founder of The Chieftans, has died aged 83 END Irish Examiner view: Legacy of legend
Conservative Party Conference Irish Examiner view: UK Covid failings loom large
Budget 2022 Irish Examiner view: Government fluffs lines on the big issues in Budget 22
Brexit

Irish Examiner view: Ramification of ditching deal is huge

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices