Irish Examiner view: Vaccine equity benefits us all

IT helps, of course, that he is Irish, but nonetheless, it is gratifying to hear that Unicef goodwill ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public as he announced donations for Unicef’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign have passed the 2m doses mark.
Thanks to support from individuals and businesses in Ireland, Unicef will now deliver 2m life-saving Covid-19 vaccine doses to healthcare workers and vulnerable people in some of the world’s least developed countries.
Already Unicef has delivered over 300m vaccine doses to more than 140 countries, but the scale of the challenge is enormous in poor countries, with vaccination rates in some of the world’s least developed countries still below 5%.
Considering that the percentage of fully vaccinated Irish residents over the age of 12 is 90%, it is essential that each of us gives what we can to help. Altruism apart, it is also in our own interests, particularly when travelling abroad, to help people in other countries.
Global herd immunity remains out of reach because of inequitable vaccine distribution. It has unfolded largely along economic lines thus far, with wealthy nations accounting for the vast majority of the inoculations, while only 7% of people in Africa have received even their first jab.
As Neeson succinctly put it: “Nobody is safe until everyone is safe.”