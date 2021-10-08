Irish Examiner view: Solar panels offer huge potential to cut bills

With already huge increases in electricity and gas prices and more to come, many individuals and families will despair about what they can do to reduce their costs.
Obvious things such as turning down the heating may not be practical for everyone. The installation of solar panels may be considered too expensive, even with grants, but research has shown that our rooftops could save the planet.
An assessment by researchers at MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine in University College Cork, in collaboration with international partners, proves that the solution is right over our heads.
It estimates that if we invested enough to make full use of the planet’s rooftops to harness solar energy, it could generate 27 petawatt hours per year, more than enough to power the entire planet.
This is a very worthwhile assessment of the potential for rooftop solar energy, and a very welcome addition to the debate over the best way to reduce our carbon footprint.
While energy production from wind turbines and hydrogen require substantial investment that only governments and industry can provide, rooftop generation is open to individual households, farms, and local businesses.
To encourage this in Ireland, the Government should consider more generous grant aid for households looking to install solar panels.
Extensive use of them would surely prevent electricity costs from going through the roof.