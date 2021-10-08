Irish Examiner view: Solar panels offer huge potential to cut bills

Solution for rising energy costs is right above our heads
Irish Examiner view: Solar panels offer huge potential to cut bills

Solar energy: Government should consider more generous grant aid.

Fri, 08 Oct, 2021 - 05:05

With already huge increases in electricity and gas prices and more to come, many individuals and families will despair about what they can do to reduce their costs. 

Obvious things such as turning down the heating may not be practical for everyone. The installation of solar panels may be considered too expensive, even with grants, but research has shown that our rooftops could save the planet.

An assessment by researchers at MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine in University College Cork, in collaboration with international partners, proves that the solution is right over our heads. 

It estimates that if we invested enough to make full use of the planet’s rooftops to harness solar energy, it could generate 27 petawatt hours per year, more than enough to power the entire planet. 

This is a very worthwhile assessment of the potential for rooftop solar energy, and a very welcome addition to the debate over the best way to reduce our carbon footprint. 

While energy production from wind turbines and hydrogen require substantial investment that only governments and industry can provide, rooftop generation is open to individual households, farms, and local businesses.

To encourage this in Ireland, the Government should consider more generous grant aid for households looking to install solar panels. 

Extensive use of them would surely prevent electricity costs from going through the roof.

Read More

Rooftop solar panels could power the planet, according to new UCC study

More in this section

Generous people helping to poor people Irish Examiner view: Campus food banks
Republic of Ireland v Azerbaijan - FIFA World Cup 2022 - European Qualifying - Group A - Aviva Stadium Irish Examiner view: Vaccination shaming is wrong answer
Coronavirus - Fri Sep 17, 2021 Irish Examiner view: Pandemic is a symptom of inequality
Nobel Physics

Irish Examiner view: Warm applause for physicists

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices