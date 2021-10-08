Irish Examiner view: Pandemic is a symptom of inequality

The pandemic has revealed the extent to which advanced economies were in a far stronger position to fight the virus than poorer nations. That remains the case, but the inherent inequality highlighted by the pandemic is merely a symptom of a wider inequity.

According to Oxfam International, our economies and societies are infected with an inequality virus that is just as deadly as Covid-19.

We are among the fortunate. Buoyed by a consumer spending boom and strong export performance, the Central Bank now expects Ireland’s GDP to jump by 15.3% this year, up from 8.4% in the Central Bank’s last bulletin, published in July.

At the current pace, domestic economic activity is projected to return to pre-pandemic levels by the end of this year and by the end of 2022, the overall economy is expected to have returned to its pre-Covid path. Other countries are not so lucky.

Global outlook

Next week will see the publication of an updated World Economic Outlook by the International Monetary Fund. It is expected to predict that advanced economies will return to pre-pandemic levels of economic output by 2022, but that most emerging and developing countries are likely to need decades to recover.

Billionaire-turned-philanthropist Bill Gates shares Oxfam’s view. He says that the pandemic has wiped out progress on lofty goals such as ending world poverty and hunger in the next decade.

A global development report from the Gates Foundations makes for even more sober reading. It reveals that progress in areas like alleviating poverty and hunger has been set back, with inequality deepened.

Globally, the pandemic has also deepened social and economic inequality in areas like education, pay, and access to healthcare.

The report reveals that the number of people living in extreme poverty had been dropping for two decades, but the Covid-19 crisis has reversed this trend, pushing 37m more people into destitution.

This should be a matter of grave concern to us all and developed countries must ramp up global co-operation to close the world’s glaring economic gap.

That means focusing on the need to tackle vaccine inequity, the ruinous effects of Covid-19 on poorer countries, climate change, and implementation of development goals set by the UN.

Need for drastic action

In 2015, also the year of the Paris agreement on climate change, the UN unanimously passed 17 sustainable development goals that form a blueprint for ending hunger and gender inequality as well as expanding access to education and healthcare.

The deadline for achieving the goals is 2030, but that is unlikely to be met unless drastic action is taken.

Ireland played a key role in the development of the development goals. Our then ambassador to the UN, David Donoghue, and the Kenyan ambassador, Macharia Kamau, were appointed co-facilitators of the final phase of intergovernmental negotiations.

We have an opportunity to use our seat on the UN Security Council to ensure the 2030 target is met. International inequality is not just an economic issue, it also affects global security and international co-operation. In that sense, we really are all in this together.