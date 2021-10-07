Irish Examiner view: Campus food banks

Disheartening news
Thu, 07 Oct, 2021 - 05:30

While the nation’s leading politicians were extolling the expansionist virtues of the National Development Plan in the verdant groves of academe that is University College Cork a more plaintive message emerged from a section of society which has suffered as badly as most during the pandemic and the lockdown.

UCC has been forced to reopen its foodbank for struggling students says its welfare office in a move it describes as “disheartening.” It is certainly that. Few things are more dispiriting than the knowledge that you cannot pay your way in the world however hard you try and this is a horrible start for a group of people upon whom we will rely in the future to create the wealth for all those grand spending plans which were laid out on Monday and Tuesday.

Food banks are an early warning that things are going badly wrong. Estimated monthly cost of living for students in Cork has gone up to €1,880 per month once rental costs are included. That is if you can find somewhere to rent.

Students sometimes don’t do themselves any favours with excesses of behaviour but this is not a modern phenomenon and the reality is that the vast majority are hardworking, bright, and want to learn. They have been dealt a bad hand and they don’t deserve it. Budget 2022 should do something to help them.

Government support called for after UCC food bank runs out of supplies in less than 50 minutes

