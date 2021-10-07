Irish Examiner view: Warm applause for physicists

It is appropriate in the month that the Cop26 summit meets to make fundamental decisions about global warming that the Nobel Prize for physics should be shared by two scientists who have been studying climate change for many decades and long before, in modern parlance, it became a thing.
Klaus Hasselmann, 89, of Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Meteorology in Hamburg and the Japanese-American Syukuro Manabe, 90, of Princeton University in New Jersey “laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it" said the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences.
Professor Manabe pioneered the use of computers in accurately modelling global climate change. He warns that it will continue to intensify with more droughts, torrential rains, warming of land masses and melting of polar ice.
Professor Hasselman developed simulations which proved that mankind's carbon dioxide emissions cause rising temperatures in the atmosphere.
The third physicist honoured with the prize, 73-year-old Professor Giorgio Parisi of the Sapienza University of Rome is an expert in complex systems covering activities as randomly diverse as why markets fluctuate and how starlings flock in the way they do. His message to world leaders meeting in Glasgow from October 31 was: “"It is very urgent that we take real and very strong decisions and we move at a very strong pace."
This is not the first time that global warming has been acknowledged in the Nobel Prizes. Former Vice President Al Gore and the UN climate panel received the Peace Prize in 2007 for their attempts to inform international opinion in his “An Inconvenient Truth” campaign and William Nordhaus shared the 2018 Economics Prize for integrating climate change into Western growth models. Greta Thunberg is also being tipped as a winner when the Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo on Friday.
As the awards were announced a major new report revealed that 14% of the world’s coral reefs, home to a quarter of the world’s marine species, has been lost in less than a decade. Warmer seas are caused by carbon dioxide, so it was a timely moment for Google to announce that its maps app will show the lowest carbon route for car journeys in the US from today and in Europe from 2022.