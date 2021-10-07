Irish Examiner view: Vaccination shaming is wrong answer

At the start of September, as sport started to emerge from its spectator-free isolation, we warned that it would increasingly have to respond to the paradox of fans being asked to demonstrate their vaccination status while no such requirement existed for players.

Government’s existing protocol states that “the decision to get a vaccination against Covid-19 is voluntary and workers will therefore make their own individual decisions in this regard.” There is no obligation upon an employee to declare whether they have been immunised and employers have no right to ask for it.

This debate has increased in tempo and the latest person to step into the furnace is the Ireland striker Callum Robinson who has declined vaccination despite twice testing positive for Covid. His comments at a press conference led to Ireland manager Stephen Kenny acknowledging that 40% of his squad were not inoculated. It also led to some journalists removing themselves from the front row of the briefing session headed by Robinson, presumably as a gesture of their concern about the viral load he might be carrying.

It was Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp who upped the ante last week with his heavy metal assertion that vaccine opposition was like questioning the purpose of drink-driving laws in that both existed to protect other people.

He is right, but this dilemma is more nuanced. Vaccine hesitancy has an ethnicity factor. It is also tied up in misinformation, as alluded to by Ireland coach Stephen Kenny when he referred to myths around its supposed effect on virility. There is wisdom in coaches and managers not publicly laying down the law but trying to lead by example and encouragement and dealing with the matter in private. Were they not doing so, it would be an abdication of responsibility.

The more effective route to greater uptake of vaccination will likely be among the players themselves. Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel last week questioned whether he had the right to tell players what to do. His star striker Romelu Lukaku, however, has vigorously argued the case in favour of everyone getting vaccinated.

Fans are wondering how it is that they are being held to higher standards of public safety than the athletes they pay to watch. But do we want to get to a position such as exists in American basketball where players who are not vaccinated are banned from the court? The answer to that must be no.