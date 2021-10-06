Moving fast and breaking things

Little did we think when we reminded readers yesterday of Mark Zuckerberg’s famous entreaty to staff ― “move fast and break things” ― that his company Facebook were at that very moment engaged in doing just that.

The six-hour outage, caused by the company’s tekkies making changes to their routers which meant that data traffic could not be guided to the right destination as usual, or indeed at all, wiped some €60bn off Facebook’s share valuation. Down went Facebook, What’s App, Instagram, Messenger.

People could not access their smart TVs, log into their sales and ticketing systems, deal with orders coming into their companies. For Facebook employees it meant not only being locked out of their operational platform, known as Workplace, but being blocked from the physical buildings as well because their security passes no longer functioned. For advocacy and activist groups who rely overwhelmingly on social media this was a wake-up call that they need a Plan B. In Afghanistan the rumour was that the Taliban had managed to cut off the Internet.

The loss of service was the latest instalment in a torrid week for the company which generated nearly €300m a day in its last reporting quarter. On Sunday CBS aired a long and damaging interview with whistleblower Francis Haugen who stated that Facebook had prioritised profits over protecting vulnerable people, allegations she repeated to the Senate yesterday.

Meanwhile Facebook’s principal talking head, former British deputy prime minister and Liberal party leader Nick Clegg, had his worst moment on TV since he had to explain to students why he reneged on an election pledge to abolish tuition fees. Clegg, vice‑president for global affairs and communications, was wheeled out on CNN’s media show to provide some corporate context for the Haugen allegations.

His interrogator commented: “A part of me feels like I’m interviewing the head of a tobacco company right now.” When Clegg responded that a lot of people enjoy social media apps in large numbers the internet descended into laughter, pointing out that the same was once said of cigarettes.

Facebook has positioned itself as gatekeeper to the Web and many rely on it including businesses and organisations in Ireland. But the allegation that it values engagement metrics, and therefore money, over the public good is damaging, and will not be easily dismissed.