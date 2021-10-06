Irish Examiner view: Time for the rich to pay all their dues

The central theme which runs through the revelations contained in the latest mass data dump collectively known as the Pandora Papers is an arrogant message that has unfortunately held sway with a section of rich opinion for many years. It is that taxes are for small people.
There is nothing illegal in using offshore companies to manage assets although the practice lacks ethical foundation as we come out of the worst and most destructive pandemic any of us have experienced, one in which the rubric “we’re all in this together” has been quoted regularly to enhance social cohesion.
In addition the tide is turning against it. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says that tax evasion and aggressive tax planning is completely unacceptable. Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has committed to close loopholes which allow people to conceal their assets after learning that an empty Dublin office is being used as a registered business address for 800 limited partnerships listed in the Papers.
“We don’t want to be part of any supply chain where people conceal assets,” he said.
It is an important statement at a time when Ireland needs to establish its own transparent property and land register to deal with the housing crisis.
Ireland, and Dublin in particular, needs to avoid the trap that has ensnared London where certain parts of the high end of the property market have formed elements of a money laundering and tax-dodging enterprise for some of the world’s richest and most powerful people. Unfortunately the UK has become an epicentre of tawdry attempts to hide wealth from view. The three jurisdictions which do most to support such practices are the British Virgin Islands, the Cayman Islands, and Bermuda. All of them come under the union flag.
It’s not a good look as the bills start to come in for fighting Covid. The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) deserve our thanks, even if they provide us with a depressing read.