Irish Examiner view: Digital safety concerns the whole world

Few will argue that the frontline of crime prevention and security will be formed on the battlements of high technology and fought with advanced computer skills.

This year’s crippling ransomware attack on HSE systems and the explosive increase in robberies, scams, and and exploitation of the mobile phone network have brought home to many the acute vulnerability of society to criminals and dark webmasters with evil intent.

It is reassuring that we have recognised the threat and are trying to multiply the resources of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau after years of under provision.

In an impressive interview with our Security Correspondent, Cormac O’Keeffe, the bureau’s head, Detective Chief Superintendent Paul Cleary, who has been in charge since the summer of 2020, set out the progress being made and the challenges ahead.

He reported that phishing and smishing — fraud implemented by email and text message — have increased 1,440%. Data interference is up by 183%, hacking by 146%, and system interference by 275%, albeit from a low base. Cases involving phishers and smishers have increased from 213 reports between January and August 2020 to 3,282 this year.

It is incumbent upon Ireland, with its pivotal supervisory role for major big tech firms in Europe, to provide a first-class resource for investigators to carry the battle forward.

Across the water, the British defence ministry has announced the creation of a €6.5bn digital warfare centre where, it is claimed, thousands of hackers and analysts will be in place by 2030.

As in Ireland, it was an attack on the health service — in this case the 2017 WannaCry virus which originated from North Korea and laid low the outpatients system — which provided part of the stimulus for investment and direction.

Robust defences will need to be in place before we experience a catastrophic assault, and they will certainly require the full support of the industry.

Indeed, responsibility and social awareness will be demanded the public and customers. The Harvard Business

Review warns that the days of Mark Zuckerberg’s “move fast and break things” motto at Facebook are over.

The magazine says: “The technologies of tomorrow — genomics, blockchain, drones, AR/VR, 3D printing — will impact lives to an extent that will dwarf that of the technologies of the past ten years. At the same time, the public will continue to grow weary of perceived abuses by tech companies, and will favour businesses that address economic, social, and environmental problems.”

Let us hope they are right. And hope also that Detective Chief Superintendent Cleary has the resources he requires to recruit and retain the talent Ireland needs.