Irish Examiner view: Setting pandemic inquiry deadline

We have previously commented on the tendency of our political leaders to commonly adopt a vague expression when pressed on the subject of a formal investigation into the collective management of the Covid-19 pandemic.
On one thing they are all agreed: “not yet.”
Similar demands are made in Britain, and an all-party group of MPs has generated a list of expectations which could provide useful stimulus material.
Primarily, the findings of a public inquiry must be delivered before the next general election, say the British politicians.
Recommendations should be implemented by a new statutory body which will also be charged with responsibility for future pandemic preparedness.
The investigation should be modular with findings on different elements published and acted upon as the inquiry progresses rather than waiting for all the ducks to be placed neatly in a row which is a favoured tactic for obfuscators.
The Irish experience has been very different to that of the British, but there are some common causes and there is useful food for thought in these suggestions.