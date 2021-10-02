Irish Examiner view: Farewell to a Liverpool legend, Roger Hunt

There will be very few dry eyes at Anfield tomorrow for Liverpool’s table-topping clash with Manchester City which is the first opportunity their fans have had to gather since the passing of one of the club’s, and football’s, great heroes.
Roger Hunt, 83, died on Tuesday and in the same fortnight as another much-loved player, Jimmy Greaves. But he was a different manner of man to the cockney sparrow providing the arrowhead to a Bill Shankly-inspired team which rampaged its way out of the old Second Division in the 1961/62 season and never looked back.
Hunt, who ran a haulage business after retirement (how Britain could do with a few more of his mettle now), can rightfully be said to be the person who kickstarted football on TV when he scored the opening goal on Match of the Day with a hooked shot over the Arsenal goalkeeper at the Kop end.
Hunt famously quipped that he didn’t need any official recognition for his services to sport because he got adulation enough every week from thousands of fans in the stands.
And that was how the famous nickname ‘Sir Roger’ was born.
He was once asked why he didn’t push home the Geoff Hurst shot which cannoned off the underside of the bar in the crucial moment in the 1966 World Cup final.
“I thought it was over the line,” he said simply. In the days before VAR, that was good enough for everyone.