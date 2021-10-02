Irish Examiner view: Farewell to a Liverpool legend, Roger Hunt

There will be very few dry eyes at Anfield tomorrow for Liverpool’s table-topping clash with Manchester City which is the first opportunity their fans have had to gather since the passing of one of the club’s, and football’s, great heroes.

Roger Hunt, 83, died on Tuesday and in the same fortnight as another much-loved player, Jimmy Greaves. But he was a different manner of man to the cockney sparrow providing the arrowhead to a Bill Shankly-inspired team which rampaged its way out of the old Second Division in the 1961/62 season and never looked back.