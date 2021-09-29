Irish Examiner view: Resilient Ireland must still fight against vaccine inequality

Our nation’s top ranking as the best country in the world to live in the teeth of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid is reason for pride but not complacency.
After starting 2021 on a low in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, we have achieved what is described as “a startling turnaround”, even knocking perpetual poster boys and girls Norway off top spot.
The report credits the combination of restrictions on unvaccinated people entering the country and the vaccine rollout with the dramatic reversal of fortunes. The incentive to become immunised to gain broader freedoms of movement has led to a 90% vaccination rate. States that have relied more heavily on lockdowns have not fared so well.
Bloomberg’s ranking is compiled using 12 data indicators that span virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality, and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.
“Once the gold standard for virus containment, the Asia-Pacific is faltering in the era of vaccination,” say the authors.
But they warn that vaccine inequality is leaving developing economies behind wealthier countries and runs the risk of another destructive variant emerging just as immunity starts to wane from the first rounds of jabs. The 335,000 jabs donated to Uganda are a welcome move. We must give even more support to Covax.