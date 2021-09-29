Irish Examiner view: Resilient Ireland must still fight against vaccine inequality

Our nation's top ranking in global Covid battle is reason for pride, but not complacency
Irish Examiner view: Resilient Ireland must still fight against vaccine inequality
Wed, 29 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Our nation’s top ranking as the best country in the world to live in the teeth of the highly transmissible Delta variant of Covid is reason for pride but not complacency.

After starting 2021 on a low in Bloomberg’s Covid Resilience Ranking, we have achieved what is described as “a startling turnaround”, even knocking perpetual poster boys and girls Norway off top spot.

The report credits the combination of restrictions on unvaccinated people entering the country and the vaccine rollout with the dramatic reversal of fortunes. The incentive to become immunised to gain broader freedoms of movement has led to a 90% vaccination rate. States that have relied more heavily on lockdowns have not fared so well.

Bloomberg’s ranking is compiled using 12 data indicators that span virus containment, the quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality, and progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

“Once the gold standard for virus containment, the Asia-Pacific is faltering in the era of vaccination,” say the authors.

But they warn that vaccine inequality is leaving developing economies behind wealthier countries and runs the risk of another destructive variant emerging just as immunity starts to wane from the first rounds of jabs. The 335,000 jabs donated to Uganda are a welcome move. We must give even more support to Covax.

Read More

1,499 cases confirmed as Ireland named 'best country in the world' to live with Delta variant 

More in this section

Close-up of male hands typing on laptop keyboard Irish Examiner view: Google deal will help to maintain quality journalism
Irish Examiner view: Covid reminded us why art matters Irish Examiner view: Covid reminded us why art matters
A Conversation with Micheál Martin Irish Examiner view: Asking the difficult questions on how Covid crisis was managed
Asian nurse taking care of mature male patient sitting on wheelchair in hospital. Young woman and old man wearing surgical face

Irish Examiner view: We must avoid a winter of discontent

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices