Irish Examiner view: Gangster world of kill and kin

It’s not only in the field of investigative journalism that the State broadcaster is providing compelling viewing right now. Its showpiece drama, Kin, attracted more than 500,000 viewers, most of them young, for its first showing. With a heavyweight cast including Ciaran Hinds, villain specialist Aiden Gillen ( Little Finger, John Boy, Aberama Gold, all grist to his mill), and Charlie Cox, RTÉ has another international hit on its hands to rival Love/Hate. And good luck to it.
Quite what Dublin makes of another representation of it as a cross between gangsta paradise and 1980s Medellín lite is another matter and the comprehensive interview this weekend between our Security Correspondent Cormac O’Keeffe and the Garda’s top crimebuster Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll showed where the line between fiction and fact is drawn.
Proactive policing against organised crime groups requires investment and investigative patience, and since resources have increasingly become available with the creation of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB) in the spring of 2015 officers have been able to target those who he described as “kingpins” and the hit teams that work for them.
Mr O’Driscoll and his team have made extensive use of the non-jury Special Criminal Court to which many organised crime offences go automatically unless there is intervention by the Director of Public Prosecutions. And he is clear that it is important that this option remains while his officers continue to complete the transition from disrupting high-level crime to dismantling it.
Medellín in Colombia used to be known as the most dangerous city in the world because of rivalry between drugs cartels. It now doesn’t hit the top 50 for numbers of murders. The end of Irish drug rackets may not make for successful TV dramas in the future. But it will be a great documentary and beacon of hope for a less violent society.