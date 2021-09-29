Irish Examiner view: Resolving health service crisis isn't just about money

With the health service staggering after its long duel with Covid there is a huge reserve of goodwill towards the staff who were in the vanguard of holding the line against the pandemic. Any attempts to reward them with a financial payment, or additional holiday, or a combination of both is likely to meet with public approbation.

This does not mean that there is universal satisfaction, or anything approaching it, with provision and treatment levels. There are anxieties about the shape and composition of new regional structures, more effective use of technology following the near disastrous ransomware attack, and Ireland has acute waiting lists of up to 900,000 people.

Many of the challenges are coming to the boil with the concept of Sláintecare, a plan which has multi-party support, and which hopes to end the two-tier system to guarantee that public patients are treated on the basis of need rather than ability to pay.

A fundamental tenet will be the establishment of a new contract, eventually worth €250,000 annually, which will prevent senior doctors in public hospitals from also treating private patients.

This is such a vexed subject that it has had to go to independent mediation.

It may be worth remembering that in the British NHS, now being rescued by an election pledge-busting decision to raise the National Insurance surcharge, that the same issue benighted protracted discussions about its establishment 73 years ago. It was resolved, said its founding father Aneurin Bevan, “by stuffing the doctors’ mouths with gold” and allowing them to twin track paying patients if they accepted NHS caseload as well.

But there are issues that can improve our health service which are non-cost items and transparency and speed of response in communicating with worried families is one of them.

It should not be necessary to state this. Most professionals are very aware of their responsibilities but last night’s distressing RTÉ investigation Losing Lee into the secret disposal of the organs of 18 babies which were sent to Belgium for incineration indicates a significant failure in standard procedures.

Nearly six months passed before authorities met grieving parents.

Nearly 17 months after the incident came to the attention of management at Cork University Hospital the review of what happened is only at an early stage. The original trauma of losing a child has been perpetuated.

It is undoubtedly true that Covid has exposed the cracks in health provision and capacity, as in many other areas of what we regarded as modern society. Not all these shortcomings will be addressed by printing more money.

There will need to be a fundamental reappraisal of accountability, responsibilities, and priorities from the cradle to the grave.