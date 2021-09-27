Irish Examiner view: Asking the difficult questions on how Covid crisis was managed

When full analysis and number crunching is implemented over the manner in which the Covid crisis was managed, there will be a suite of difficult and uncomfortable questions to be answered about policies and procurement.

Some of them will be prickly; others will be politically embarrassing.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin was at pains to put that interrogation on the long finger when he talked vaguely at the NBC studios in New York about a date “towards the earlier part of next year”.

Methodologies and structures and evaluations would have to be worked on, he said. He would like to get to the “back end” of the pandemic first.

We face winter challenges, there could be other viruses, and other issues; indeed there could.

It was a British prime minister, Harold MacMillan, when asked what could knock governments off course, replied in Edwardian style “events, dear boy, events”.

This notion about waiting until the pandemic has ended is shared by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Someone else who holds that view, never the most comfortable bedfellow, is Boris Johnson.

To deploy another catchphrase popularised in the 1960s: “Well, they would say that, wouldn’t they?”

Setting aside the question of what the end looks like, and how we will recognise it, there is no intellectual argument to justify delay.

Indeed, it would be better to start now, as other countries have done, while experiences remain fresh.

Such ‘black swan’ events, as they have become known, may be rare and unpredictable, but this does not mean planning should not take place.

That would be assisted by fully understanding what happened this time — what worked, and what didn’t.

A useful beginning for the Government would be to publish its roadmap for the matters which it thinks worthy of investigation and receive public feedback.

One module will certainly need to focus on the acquisition of personal protective equipment, some €375m worth of which was written off by the HSE since the start of the crisis, an action defended in the Dáil by the Health Minister.

Something else worth scrutiny was wrapped up in what appeared to be good news at the weekend with the removal of all mandatory hotel quarantine.

New figures showed that 10,294 people were placed into mandatory hotel quarantine, of which 519 tested positive, marginally over 5% of all visitors.

Whether this justifies the draconian removal of liberty and the hugely punitive costs levied on members of the public and the severe impact on the airline and tourism industries will also be open to challenge, when the time comes.

That reckoning must be sooner rather than later whatever our politicians would wish otherwise.