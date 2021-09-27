Irish Examiner view: Government between a rock and a hard place in mica redress scheme

It is widely recognised that a Government-tabled proposal for a €20m remediation scheme is insufficient to meet the needs
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien does not have much wriggle room in dealing with the mica building material crisis.

Whichever way you look at it, the Government is between a rock and a hard place in forming its responses to the mica building materials crisis which has affected significant parts of rural island in Donegal and Mayo.

Many hundreds of families and thousands of people are in dire straits as the main financial investment in their lives crumbles and cracks around them because homes were built some 20 years ago with blocks containing high levels of mica.

The substance is capable of absorbing water before expanding and can lead to extensive cracking on walls, internally and externally. 

Some houses are beyond repair and will have to be destroyed; public buildings have also been affected

Anxious homeowners want a 100% redress scheme.

Last year, the Government tabled proposals for a €20m remediation scheme, to which homeowners must pay 10% and continue with their mortgage payments, while the taxpayer funds the other 90%. 

It is widely recognised that this is insufficient to meet the needs. A working group examining a different scale of remedies, only one of which contemplates full demolition, is to hold its final meeting this Wednesday.

Those who query why this should be a cost to the taxpayer at all claim that the compensation should be funded by insurance and the building industry.

In the decades to come, there will also be concerns about creating precedents as construction specifications and design are challenged by the accelerating impact of climate change.

At its heart, this is a failure of standards and regulations. 

An increased standard for masonry blocks, making them twice as strong, was introduced in 2013. 

At the time when many of the houses were built, blocks being supplied to Northern Ireland, under UK law, were 50% stronger than the Republic’s minimum requirement.

The Dáil has already recognised responsibility by announcing last year’s scheme.

 Homes that are not wholly replaced may find it difficult to get full insurance cover and may require some form of guarantee. 

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien does not have much wriggle room.

