Irish Examiner view: Quantum of solace for Bond fans

Covid succeeded where Oddjob could not stop him, nor Nick Nack cut him down to size. But next week James Bond, played by Daniel Craig for the last time, returns to the big screen in Ireland after nearly two years of delay in releasing No Time To Die.

And it is not without controversy. The film’s director has dismissed earlier vintage 007 as “basically” a rapist, while the producer Barbara Broccoli, successor to the franchise started by her father Cubby, says: “I think people are coming around — with some kicking and screaming — to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness.”