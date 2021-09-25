Irish Examiner view: When good citizens are taken for granted

Some 64,000 people in Ireland are suffering from dementia and their loved ones and carers need much more support
Budget 2021 proposal makes call for €16m investment in infrastructure, home care and community supports to address sharp deterioration in health of people affected by dementia. Pictured: Senator Fiona O'Loughlin and ASI Head of Advocacy & Public Affairs Tina Leonard. Picture: Paul Sherwood

Sat, 25 Sep, 2021 - 05:10

The concept of citizenship has been with us for nearly three millennia, emerging from the ancient world and undergoing changes in definition and scope through the centuries.

There are frequently legal requirements covering obligations in Ireland for example “fidelity to the nation and loyalty to the State” are “fundamental political duties.” For everyone.

There is much less set out about the social responsibilities of citizenship, where they begin and end, and where wider society should take over. 

This means that those who operate the levers of government can make some very big asks of ordinary people in their personal and professional lives.

The return of children to primary school after the long interval created by Covid has been accompanied by significant reductions in testing and tracing protocols because they are seen as “low risk settings”. 

The new regime is due to be introduced on Monday.

Duty of care

Teachers are well, and wearily, used to the concept of acting in loco parentis and a formidable range of new responsibilities have been thrust upon them under the mantle of “duty of care” in recent decades.

Whether that qualifies them to make appropriate judgements in the realms of public health without support, as the new guidance assumes, is a different matter and, frankly, a gamble.

“It’s just been foisted on schools,” one principal told us. Welcome to the modern way of being governed.

Meanwhile, families and groups attempting to succour Alzheimer sufferers are also being taken for granted. 

It is stated that some 64,000 people in Ireland are suffering from dementia, almost certainly an underestimate if other data extrapolations are correct. 

Even on this most conservative baseline the caseload is expected to increase by 11,000 each year.

Much of the caring work in the Republic is taken up by families and volunteers but 11 counties, Cork is one of them, are unable to offer day care services to provide some temporary respite to this hard-pressed volunteer army. 

No county in the country meets the minimum recommended standards for dementia supports.

The challenges of helping loved ones and friends have been dramatically demonstrated in the Oscar-winning film The Father and the recent, gruelling and poignant play, Help, on Channel 4. This was important because it centred on a victim of young onset dementia, demonstrating that this is not just an affliction confined to the aged.

The Alzheimer Society Ireland’s pre-budget submission asks for €29.3m to attempt to meet the demand. 

It is not a fortune. It is a consequence of years of underinvestment, winging it, and falling back on the goodwill of citizens.

Loyalty cuts both ways.

