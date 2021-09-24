Irish Examiner View: Fast action must follow fine words

Sometimes words constitute action. That was true yesterday when Taoiseach Micheál Martin, in a historic first, chaired a meeting of the UN Security Council and urged it to accept that extreme weather events are causing and exacerbating global conflict.

He warned that we are facing a code-red climate crisis and called for an urgent concerted, multilateral response involving all the organs of the UN.

It was a proud moment even if Ireland’s September presidency of the UN Security Council has been overshadowed in recent weeks by the controversy over the failed appointment of Katherine Zappone as a UN envoy. Yesterday, in New York, the Taoiseach was in a position to focus on the real issue. As he put it: “The impact of climate change is global and our collective security is at risk.”

Russia and China are expected to withhold support for a resolution linking the two issues but an upbeat Mr Martin said he did not think the resolution was necessarily doomed.

There are those who argue that words – and the resolutions that contain them – are no substitute for action. That is true, but only partly so. Even if they do not go on to form a resolution, the words spoken by Micheál Martin yesterday have impact. They have the potential to prompt discussion, incur responsibility and eventually go on to shape policy. They are a necessary first step.

Having said that, words mean little unless action follows and, one hopes, not too much later. That is crystal clear in the ongoing failure to deliver on the promises of vaccines. Only 15 per cent of the doses committed by higher-income countries have been converted into jabs in arms in lower-income countries.

It is hard to disagree with Dr Githinji Gitahi, chief executive of leading African health International NGO, Amref Health Africa, who accuses wealthy nations of speaking out of both sides of their mouths: “On one side, they are saying they want vaccine equity and that we want vaccines for everyone. On the other side, they are actually practicing vaccine apartheid.”

Human rights crisis

His comments come as an Amnesty International report accuses the six biggest Covid-19 vaccine producers of fuelling “an unparalleled human rights crisis” by refusing to share vaccine technology or waive intellectual property. Just 1% of people in low-income countries are double-jabbed compared to 55% in richer countries, the report said, firmly laying the blame on the producers of vaccines.

Should we, then, be welcoming one of those producers to Dublin, even if it is set to create jobs and invest millions in a manufacturing facility?

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden has announced one billion extra doses for poorer countries as part of his ambitious goal to have 70% of the world’s population fully vaccinated by this time next year. It is, as he said, “an all-hands-on-deck crisis”.

Time will tell if Biden’s worthy words and those of our Taoiseach translate into action. Delivering surplus vaccines to those in need seems relatively straightforward. If global powers can’t come together to do that, it doesn’t augur well for the kind of cooperation that will be needed to tackle the complex challenges of climate change.