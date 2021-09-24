Irish Examiner view: Does science hold key to tackle climate emergency?

Scientists say they might have uncovered the reason some children refuse to eat their greens — enzymes from certain vegetables, such as broccoli and Brussel sprouts, can produce an unpleasant odour in the mouth.
It’s the kind of information that could hinder rather than help at the dinner table. Don’t put it past the veg-averse to turn science to their own ends when looking for an excuse.
Either way, this study is another example of the power of science to explain, illuminate, and improve our world.
We saw that most forcibly in recent months when researchers developed a vaccine against Covid-19 in record time.
It will be interesting to see if science rather than global politics will be more effective in tackling the defining challenge of our times — the climate emergency.
This month, the world’s largest carbon-removal plant began operating in Iceland. It is designed to suck carbon dioxide from the air, then inject it into the ground to be mineralised.
One carbon-capture plant is a long way from building a global industry, but it is one green shoot.