Irish Examiner view: Credit to Billy Alexander for flower show gold

There was much to overcome logistically in transporting hundreds of plants to the UK in the midst of Brexit and a pandemic
Billy Alexander, of Kells Bay Gardens in Kerry, has today received a Gold medal at the prestigious RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London.

Thu, 23 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Kerry-based gardener Billy Alexander deserves great credit for his extraordinary work at Kells Bay House and Gardens on the Iveragh Peninsula.

Mr Alexander, who swapped a career in banking for gardening, has won a gold medal at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. Three years ago, on his first time entering the prestigious event, he won a silver-gilt medal.

The garden contains rare and exotic ferns grown in Billy and wife Penn’s garden, which enjoys a wet, subtropical microclimate. While ferns grow naturally in these conditions, they also need constant nurturing in order to thrive, a labour of love for him and his assistant, Grzeg Zawlocki.

Apart from the artistry and hard work involved in growing and caring for his exotic plants, there was much to overcome logistically in transporting hundreds of plants to the UK in the midst of Brexit and a pandemic.

Jon Wheatley, senior judge of the Royal Horticultural Society, which runs the flower show, described Mr Alexander as a “credit to his country”. We echo those sentiments.

Kerry gardener scores gold with ferntastic display at Chelsea Flower Show

