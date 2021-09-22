Irish Examiner view: Wandering Wally keeps our spirts up

For all of us who endured lockdown with its debilitating restrictions on travel, the inspiring story of Wally the Walrus was one of the happier and uplifting tales of 2021.
Wally appeared in Irish waters off the coast of Valentia Island in March, thousands of miles from his natural habitat in the Arctic circle. He carved out a certain reputation for himself in the field of photo-opportunities and specialised in climbing aboard and sinking small craft in the harbours he visited. He was later spotted on a summer cruise around the western approaches of Europe taking in France, Spain, and the UK.
His last port of call was Crookhaven in West Cork at the end of August when he went off radar. Until now.
For Wally, who has distinctive marks on his front flippers, has been identified in Iceland in what seems to be a return voyage to his home territory of Greenland and perhaps a rendezvous with his larger clan.
We are all susceptible to a bit of anthropomorphism, ascribing human traits, emotions and ambitions to animal or mechanical entities, but Wally and his adventures carry much potential in explaining the impact of climate change to audiences young and old and stimulating fresh thinking.
In the middle of the Great Recession another Wall-E, a hugely popular film from Pixar, warned us of the impact of excess consumption on our environment. We may not have heard the last of the latest Wally. Has he got an agent yet?