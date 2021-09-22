Irish Examiner view: Supplementing our daily bread is the right move

Reports that Britain is committed to adding folic acid to flour as an aid to reducing the numbers of birth defects means that our nearest neighbours are falling in line with practices that are common in other advanced countries including the United States, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.
It is somewhat of a surprise that this suggestion, which has been on the table for a number of years, has not been implemented already such is the support it engenders among doctors who believe that including the vitamin can prevent life-threatening spinal conditions among babies by lowering the incidence of neural tube defects in hundreds of cases.
There is a small, but vociferous, body of opinion which does not like governments mandating food as quasi-medication and believes that matters of health are issues of personal choice.
In addition, they will argue that only a proportion of the population pregnant women are affected and that this does not justify mass fortification.
In some ways, the arguments against such measures recall those campaigns opposing the fluoridation of public water which raged from the ‘60s onwards when the Department of Health insisted it was a safe and effective way to improve oral health.
It is possible, therefore, to see why the middle of a pandemic, where the main focus has been on persuading people to agree to vaccination as a matter of free will, was not the moment to be implementing mandatory changes to foodstuffs.
While the addition of folic acid in small amounts would appear to cause no harm, and is already voluntarily consumed by many, it does hold a benefit in helping to prevent spina bifida and hydrocephalus.
The decision to include it in a dietary staple is a “momentous day”, says the charity Shine, which provides specialist support for those who are suffering from physical impairment and poor health.
It is difficult to conclude otherwise.