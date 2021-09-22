Irish Examiner view: A week for the Taoiseach to show his mettle

So far, so good. Micheál Martin didn’t actually go so far as to declare that the pandemic was over — not even reckless Boris Johnson would leave himself as such a hostage to fortune — but he was able to be upbeat when Joe Biden announced that travel restrictions between the US and Europe are being relaxed.

While the lifting of bans is overdue, and its timing has the whiff of political expediency, there is nothing to gain by looking a gift horse in the mouth.

Nor did Mr Martin, on his first non-EU trip since he took over as Taoiseach, have to say too much when he was asked in New York about Ireland’s 12.5% top-level corporation tax rate.

The Americans know that we are an outlier on this while the rest of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is pushing for a minimum of 15%.

Or that is what many, if not all, of its members are currently maintaining.

Mr Martin doesn’t have to offer any guarantees at this moment.

His genial meeting with Kathy Hochul, the Big Apple’s first female governor, provided further moments for statecraft.

While she brought a Kerry jersey with her to underline her county affiliations Mr Martin gave her a book on 100 years of women’s suffrage in Ireland containing a poem by the late Eavan Boland who taught at Stanford University.

Climate change

More difficult sessions may follow in the next few days. He has to address the UN on climate change during a week when gloomy reports from the wind power lobby warn that the Republic may miss its 2030 clean energy targets.

The relationship between Washington and Europe, or to be more specific France, is fractious because the new deal between the United States, Australia, and Britain has cost the French billions of euro in lost submarine orders.

As a loyal European, the Taoiseach will want to use his good offices in this respect but whether he can assist in a rapprochement between Mr Macron and what he perceives as perfidious behaviour on the part of AUKUS is open to doubt.

Mr Martin will also be chairing the UN Security Council while it discusses Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

It’s a busy agenda for a leader who has, of necessity, had to concentrate on domestic policies since assuming power.

At the end of this week, we will know more about the international credentials of Micheál Martin.