Irish Examiner view: A week for the Taoiseach to show his mettle

Eased travel restrictions between the US and Ireland an uplifting move, but much still to be done
Irish Examiner view: A week for the Taoiseach to show his mettle

Micheál Martin and New York governor Kathy Hochul pictured after their meeting in New York. Picture: AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Wed, 22 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

So far, so good. Micheál Martin didn’t actually go so far as to declare that the pandemic was over — not even reckless Boris Johnson would leave himself as such a hostage to fortune — but he was able to be upbeat when Joe Biden announced that travel restrictions between the US and Europe are being relaxed. 

While the lifting of bans is overdue, and its timing has the whiff of political expediency, there is nothing to gain by looking a gift horse in the mouth.

Nor did Mr Martin, on his first non-EU trip since he took over as Taoiseach, have to say too much when he was asked in New York about Ireland’s 12.5% top-level corporation tax rate.

The Americans know that we are an outlier on this while the rest of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is pushing for a minimum of 15%. 

Or that is what many, if not all, of its members are currently maintaining. 

Mr Martin doesn’t have to offer any guarantees at this moment.

His genial meeting with Kathy Hochul, the Big Apple’s first female governor, provided further moments for statecraft. 

While she brought a Kerry jersey with her to underline her county affiliations Mr Martin gave her a book on 100 years of women’s suffrage in Ireland containing a poem by the late Eavan Boland who taught at Stanford University.

Climate change

More difficult sessions may follow in the next few days. He has to address the UN on climate change during a week when gloomy reports from the wind power lobby warn that the Republic may miss its 2030 clean energy targets. 

The relationship between Washington and Europe, or to be more specific France, is fractious because the new deal between the United States, Australia, and Britain has cost the French billions of euro in lost submarine orders. 

As a loyal European, the Taoiseach will want to use his good offices in this respect but whether he can assist in a rapprochement between Mr Macron and what he perceives as perfidious behaviour on the part of AUKUS is open to doubt.

Mr Martin will also be chairing the UN Security Council while it discusses Afghanistan, and the Middle East.

It’s a busy agenda for a leader who has, of necessity, had to concentrate on domestic policies since assuming power. 

At the end of this week, we will know more about the international credentials of Micheál Martin.

Read More

Lifting of US travel ban is a sign the pandemic is nearing an end, says Taoiseach

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: Wandering Wally keeps our spirts up Irish Examiner view: Wandering Wally keeps our spirts up
Irish Examiner view: Backing 'every child a reader' campaign Irish Examiner view: Backing 'every child a reader' campaign
Irish Examiner view: Incidents underline urgency on water pollution Irish Examiner view: Incidents underline urgency on water pollution
#COVID-19#Climate Changefianna failPlace: USPerson: Joe BidenPerson: Micheál Martin
Sliced loaf of white bread

Irish Examiner view: Supplementing our daily bread is the right move

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices