Irish Examiner view: Blunting the threat of knives

With knife seizures by gardaí growing at an alarming rate, it is more than time to recognise the severity of inherent dangers and take a range of necessary actions.

The number of knives being carried in public is rising exponentially despite the maximum penalty for possession increasing from one to five years.

There have been desperately sad examples of innocent people murdered and one such was the subject of a moving interview earlier this year between our reporter, Liz Dunphy, and the father of a young boy stabbed to death in an argument over a stolen bike.

His killer — he cannot be named because he was 17 when he plunged a blade into his victim and therefore classified as a minor — received a sentence of seven-and-a-half years.

We do not need to look far to see what a dangerous future looks like.

In London, where knife crime is a synonym for teenage street gang activity, hospitals have taken to hiring security guards to prevent rivals following their victims into the wards to finish them off.

The 132 murders committed in the past year, in a lockdown, are at their highest for a decade.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond says Ireland should follow the Scottish model and adopt early-intervention schemes, employment, training opportunities, knife amnesties, and youth diversion programmes. And ensure increased levels of high-visibility policing.

The brave father who spoke to us last February was equally focused, urging influencers on TikTok and Instagram to play their part.

Teenagers are not watching RTÉ or Virgin or reading the newspapers, he said. “You cannot start the battle in a different field.”

What is certain is that if we do nothing then statistics, and the tragedies they contain, will increase.