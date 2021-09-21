Irish Examiner view: Incidents underline urgency on water pollution

There is a memorable scene in The Godfather where Vito Corleone’s right-hand man, his consigliere, sets out the Don’s preference for receiving unwelcome information. Mr Corleone, he tells a rival, “is a man who insists on hearing bad news immediately”.

Perhaps a free copy of Mario Puzo’s bestseller should be provided to everyone at Irish Water, local authorities, and any other agency involved in the lapses of communication concerning unsafe water leaving treatment plants last month.

Memorising the injunction that speed should be of the essence when warning customers would be a useful start among the range of other responses, including a precautionary audit of 20 of the country’s facilities, which are now under consideration after an incident in Wexford led to 52 confirmed illnesses, with bacteria linked to E.coli and a number of hospitalisations.

In another, earlier, episode a failure at an installation serving more than three-quarters of a million people in Co Dublin produced unsafe drinking water for up to 10 hours.

While Irish Water accepts it is ultimately accountable for the breakdown at Gorey, it reiterates that it needs control and oversight to prevent such occurrences.

Currently operational responsibilities are shared with county councils, something which will not change for 18 months, when a single independent structure comes into place.

In this case, when protocols failed, people became ill. It is an essential tenet of public health that everyone has confidence in the integrity of the water supply.

That trust can only erode when users believe they have been kept in the dark and escalation procedures, including the involvement of the Environmental Protection Agency and the HSE, are activated too late.