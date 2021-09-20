Irish Examiner view: Redefining ethics of the workplace

Today’s further lifting of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, marked with a drum roll via interviews from the Tánaiste and other politicians, raises questions of what kind of normality awaits us, whether it will be uniformly experienced, and how progress should be measured in the future.

For people returning to work, with many businesses furloughed for 18 months, staff will want to know what protocols are in place to allow collaboration and communication to take place.

No government-mandated framework of enforceable standards will exist and much is being left to the wisdom and diligence of managers.

The rubric that this is a matter of personal responsibility is beguilingly attractive, which is perhaps why it is heard so often, but it is not difficult to imagine complications arising on shop floors and offices in the months ahead.

There may be conflicts between those who are vaccinated, and those who have declined to be inoculated. There are no obligations to undertake an antigen test in a place of employment, and nor should there be, but it is not unrealistic to foresee a frisson between dissenters and enthusiasts.

Unions and departmental heads will want more certainty in uncertain environments and in how to resolve disputes.

Other points of contention may include ventilation heating and air conditioning was a potent source of argument in the workplaces of the past and the compulsory provision of sanitation and cleaning. Some companies, and the US-owned and administered enterprises seem to be among them, are prepared to take this matter slowly and allow others to bark their shins on the rough edges of experience before a modus vivendi emerges.

Leo Varadkar says he “hopes” employers are speaking to their staff to “figure out what works best for them and the business.” But it is possible that this will be a patchy experience for many.

While the government observes what is happening it might usefully turn its attention to whether different metrics now need to be deployed in a nation that has achieved a double jab vaccination rate of 90%.

For 18 months we have all witnessed a bewildering array of statistics, visuals, assumptions, and predictions with the R-rate doing this, the bed occupancy doing that, and the new caseload doing the other thing. By the end of the year, our spending on fighting Covid-19 will be just shy of €50bn.

Now we know, from the HSE, that unvaccinated people form a “hugely disproportionate” number of Covid patients in Irish hospitals, while those fully vaccinated people who have died are overwhelmingly suffering from underlying conditions.

This bears constant repetition. If we can reach the missing thousands who have not yet stepped forward we can then play an even greater part in assisting the rest of the world through the Covax partnership and validating the mission statement that “no one is safe until everyone is safe”.