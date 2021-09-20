Irish Examiner View: Gaps in the ranks

The defence forces have at least a thousand positions to fill to reach even minimum recommended numbers
Irish Examiner View: Gaps in the ranks

Defence Forces on an exercise in Dublin. They need new recruits to reach minimum staffing levels.

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 10:20

Heads of recruitment frequently like to proclaim that people are their company’s greatest asset and there will be opportunities a-plenty to demonstrate that they mean it in the next 12 months.

The latest organisation to grapple with the modern challenge of too many jobs available for too few candidates are the Defence Forces where financial incentives to sign up have failed to staunch an outflow of departees. 

The minimum strength of the country’s military is set at 9,500. It currently stands at 8,478, a figure which includes untrained recruits and officer cadets. Further pressures may arise when pilots leave to take advantage of the commercial reopening of the skies.

We hear increasingly of supply chain problems involving raw materials, containers, and energy. To that can be added scarcity of human capital. T

here is a range of choice, particularly for skilled people, or for those who are willing to learn new skills, which stretches far beyond recent memory. For once momentum seems to be in favour of the worker.

Read More

Bullying and sexual assault of women in Defence Forces a systemic problem - whistleblower

More in this section

Brighton and Hove Albion v Leicester City - Premier League - AMEX Stadium Irish Examiner View: Greavsie RIP
Panoramic of Dairy Cows Irish Examiner view: Toilet-training cows not a potty idea
Katherine Zappone appointment Irish Examiner view: Real issue is transparency
Defence Forces
Economic crisis

Irish Examiner view: Redefining ethics of the workplace

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices