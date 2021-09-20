Irish Examiner View: Gaps in the ranks

Heads of recruitment frequently like to proclaim that people are their company’s greatest asset and there will be opportunities a-plenty to demonstrate that they mean it in the next 12 months.
The latest organisation to grapple with the modern challenge of too many jobs available for too few candidates are the Defence Forces where financial incentives to sign up have failed to staunch an outflow of departees.
The minimum strength of the country’s military is set at 9,500. It currently stands at 8,478, a figure which includes untrained recruits and officer cadets. Further pressures may arise when pilots leave to take advantage of the commercial reopening of the skies.
We hear increasingly of supply chain problems involving raw materials, containers, and energy. To that can be added scarcity of human capital. T
here is a range of choice, particularly for skilled people, or for those who are willing to learn new skills, which stretches far beyond recent memory. For once momentum seems to be in favour of the worker.