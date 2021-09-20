Irish Examiner View: Greavsie RIP

For a certain generation Jimmy Greaves was the embodiment of soccer’s transition from a post-war austerity era where the game was played in baggy shorts to a continental obsession to a mainstay of TV and into the worldwide megabucks industry of today. He also happened to be one of its greatest and most elegant goalscorers with a pan-European record which was only surpassed by Cristiano Ronaldo in recent years.

Greaves, an Essex boy who made his reputation in West London, was one of the first to swap the domestic game for Italy alongside other pioneers such as John Charles, Denis Law, Joe Baker and Gerry Hitchens.