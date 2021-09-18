Irish Examiner view: Lack of support for hosting America’s Cup in Cork

If, as is being widely leaked, national political resistance has mounted against the ambition to welcome the 2024 America’s Cup to Cork, then that will be a considerable shame and a potential missed opportunity rather than a fatal blow to Ireland’s hopes of one day, who knows when, hosting a major, profile-raising international sports competition (other than golf).
True, the Irish record of delivering major infrastructure projects on home soil (as opposed to internationally) does give pause for thought; consider our record on event centres, hospitals, and sport stadia to quote but three recent examples.
And there is no more certain way of putting a plan into deep freeze than muttering darkly about due diligence, quantifiable returns, and value for money when race organisers want to see some enthusiasm on the part of potential partners.
It’s not clear why the necessary analysis of the financial exposure and benefits should take as long as six months, even with the immediate preoccupation with the Budget.
Government departments and the Dáil are stuffed full of financial experts and there is no shortage of good accountants and consultants in the Republic.
For now, it looks like a case of that old Irish tradition of kicking the can down the road. Or, perhaps, leaving someone up the creek without a paddle.