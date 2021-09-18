Irish Examiner view: Lack of support for hosting America’s Cup in Cork

Irish tradition of kicking the can down the road
Irish Examiner view: Lack of support for hosting America’s Cup in Cork

There were high hopes the 2024 America's Cup would be held in Cork.

Sat, 18 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

If, as is being widely leaked, national political resistance has mounted against the ambition to welcome the 2024 America’s Cup to Cork, then that will be a considerable shame and a potential missed opportunity rather than a fatal blow to Ireland’s hopes of one day, who knows when, hosting a major, profile-raising international sports competition (other than golf).

True, the Irish record of delivering major infrastructure projects on home soil (as opposed to internationally) does give pause for thought; consider our record on event centres, hospitals, and sport stadia to quote but three recent examples. 

And there is no more certain way of putting a plan into deep freeze than muttering darkly about due diligence, quantifiable returns, and value for money when race organisers want to see some enthusiasm on the part of potential partners.

It’s not clear why the necessary analysis of the financial exposure and benefits should take as long as six months, even with the immediate preoccupation with the Budget. 

Government departments and the Dáil are stuffed full of financial experts and there is no shortage of good accountants and consultants in the Republic.

For now, it looks like a case of that old Irish tradition of kicking the can down the road. Or, perhaps, leaving someone up the creek without a paddle.

Read More

Michael Moynihan: Farewell to America’s Cup 2024 — foundered on lack of political will

More in this section

Katherine Zappone appointment Irish Examiner view: Real issue is transparency
Irish Examiner view: Investment in arts brings rich returns Irish Examiner view: Investment in arts brings rich returns
Irish Examiner view: A welcome return to Chultúir and normality Irish Examiner view: A welcome return to Chultúir and normality
Panoramic of Dairy Cows

Irish Examiner view: Toilet-training cows not a potty idea

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up
Mick Clifford
IE_Podcast_Logo

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices