Irish Examiner view: Lack of support for hosting America’s Cup in Cork

If, as is being widely leaked, national political resistance has mounted against the ambition to welcome the 2024 America’s Cup to Cork, then that will be a considerable shame and a potential missed opportunity rather than a fatal blow to Ireland’s hopes of one day, who knows when, hosting a major, profile-raising international sports competition (other than golf).

True, the Irish record of delivering major infrastructure projects on home soil (as opposed to internationally) does give pause for thought; consider our record on event centres, hospitals, and sport stadia to quote but three recent examples.