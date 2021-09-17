Irish Examiner view: Real issue is transparency

The reality is that leaks, unedifying though they may be, are part of the cut and thrust of politics
Irish Examiner view: Real issue is transparency

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy used Dáil privilege to blame minister Simon Harris as the leaker, while admitting to not having a shred of evidence. Picture: PA

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

The controversy over Katherine Zappone continues to rumble on as the focus turns to ferreting out the source of the leak from Cabinet. 

The Government has been badly exposed on this issue but was offered a temporary reprieve of sorts by Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy, who used Dáil privilege to blame minister Simon Harris, while admitting to not having a shred of evidence.

If a Government minister or the media made similar accusations based on hearsay alone there would be an outcry — and rightly so. 

Still, Mr Carthy focused minds away from the entirely expected failure of Sinn Féin’s attempt to topple Simon Coveney and so served his purpose.

The incident highlights the reality that leaks, unedifying though they may be, are part of the cut and thrust of politics. 

In this instance, the ‘leaker’ did the electorate some service, as what has been described as cronyism in the Fine Gael ranks was exposed.

In stark contrast, the leak to a Sunday newspaper earlier this year of the main findings of the mother and baby home commission had a devastating effect on survivors, who had been assured they would see the report’s findings before they were published. Nine months on, an investigation is still no further along.

That begs the question of whether we are wasting our time seeking out those who leak information when the real issue is a historical culture of secrecy and a lack of transparency at the heart of politics.

