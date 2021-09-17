Irish Examiner view: Toilet-training cows not a potty idea

Neutralising the harmful effects of that waste makes sense, even if farmers might initially baulk at the idea
Could toilet training cows counter the effects of their greenhouse-gas-producing urine?

Fri, 17 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

There will be a few raised eyebrows at the news, outlined in scientific journal Current Biology, that German researchers have been toilet-training cows — with some success — to counter the effects of their greenhouse-gas-producing urine.

Dr Jan Langbein and his colleagues at Germany’s national institute for animal health say training cows to use a latrine means the animal’s nitrogen-rich urine could be collected before it is converted into environment-damaging compounds.

Early experiments are encouraging. Of the 16 calves involved in the appropriately named MooLoo training process, 11 were considered fully toilet-trained at the end of it. 

The researchers are confident that training methods could be improved and transferred to real farms.

Potty? Not when you consider that the largest source of ammonia emissions to the atmosphere in the EU come from agriculture and livestock manure. 

Neutralising the harmful effects of that waste makes sense, even if farmers might initially baulk at the idea. 

Given the urgency of the climate crisis, it is time to consider all ideas, however radical they seem.

Cow toilet-training project aims to reduce emissions

