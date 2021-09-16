Irish Examiner view: Caution required despite vaccines

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 must be quickened across the globe to avert 'pandemic of the non-vaccinated', says European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen delivers a state of the union address at the European Parliament in Strasbourg yesterday. Picture: Yves Herman/AP

Thu, 16 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

Ursula von der Leyen’s state of the union address yesterday is a stark reminder that the pandemic is not over and that we all need to continue to exercise caution. 

The pace of vaccination against Covid-19 must be quickened across the globe to avert “a pandemic of the non-vaccinated”, the European Commission president said in her annual policy speech.

She also expressed concern about the variation in vaccination rates across EU states.

Over 90% of adults in Ireland are fully vaccinated. As a result, we can look forward to the ending of most restrictions next month. However, there are still grounds for caution.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan told TDs and senators yesterday that he “cannot fully rule out the possibility” that the reintroduction of restrictions may be required in the future. 

That is because, while the majority of infections are occurring in the young, unvaccinated population, there are significant numbers in older, vaccinated people. The number of outbreaks in nursing homes has also increased in recent weeks. 

For those reasons, it is essential that people take sensible precautions, even if fully vaccinated.

We need only look north of the border to appreciate the devastating effects of failing to exercise caution. 

There were 1,304 new infections reported in the North yesterday, and 10 deaths. 

Over the summer, the death rate there was five times that of the Republic.

EU chief warns against 'a pandemic of the unvaccinated'

Family Notices