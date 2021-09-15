Irish Examiner view: Widening role of women in the Church

Pope’s bodyguard unit considers opening its ranks to females for the first time
A Vatican Swiss Guard salutes Pope Francis. Picture: AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino

Wed, 15 Sep, 2021 - 05:00

The world’s smallest army (140 soldiers) is unlikely to have any problem with recruitment but news that the Pope’s bodyguard unit is considering opening its ranks to women for the first time in its 515-year history is another indication that nothing can stay the same forever.

And nor should it in this century of gender equality.

New barracks being built for the Swiss Guard, famous for what is probably the world’s most colourful uniform, will be able to accommodate female soldiers when they are completed in 2027 in time for the quincentenary of the 1527 Sack of Rome when 147 of them were killed defending Pope Clement VII.

Although no decision has been taken, widening the intake would be consistent with the views of Pope Francis, who has been insistent that women play a greater role in the life of the Catholic Church. 

Those wanting to be considered for duty must be practising Catholics of Swiss nationality, single, and aged between 19 and 30.

Suzanne Harrington
Suzanne Harrington

